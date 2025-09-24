Stuhr earns medal last week at Neligh-Oakdale Invite

NELIGH — Wolfpack cross country runners battled the course AND the heat Monday, September 15.

Competing at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite held at the Antelope Country Club, EPPJ had one runner earn a medal.

Samantha Stuhr placed 15th in the girls division, posting a time of 24:29.

Teammate Jovie Borer finished 20th with a time of 26:31.

Delani Runnels from Niobrara-Verdigre dominated the field just as she has most of the season. Runnels crossed the finish line first with a time of 20:54.

In the boys division, Will Nelson of Boyd Country placed first with a time of 18:13.

EPPJ sophomore Matthew Kerkman came close to medaling. He circled the 5K course in a time of 20:36 to finish 17th.

