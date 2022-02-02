Stealth Broadband on agenda for Elgin City Council

Klint Arnold of Stealth Broadband will address the Elgin City Council when they meet in regular session on Monday night, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.. Just weeks after the announcement that the fiber-optic company will be providing service to Elgin when a multi-million dollar fiber-optic line is completed by July 2023, Arnold will explain the project in more detail.

After his presentation, the council will consider action on Ordinance #665 granting a non-exclusive franchise to Stealth Broadband LLC which is based in Pierce.

Among the other items on the agenda are:

• A request for economic development funds by Shay Dirks and Kara Funk

• Consideration of companies for the purchase of radio read meters

• Armor coating for 2022

• The addition of Kevin Finkral to the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department

• Consideration of freezeless sanitary heated yard hydrants for the campgrounds at Elgin City Park

• Contract for Complete Pest Elimination, Inc.