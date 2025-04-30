Statewide burn ban now in effect

Governor Jim Pillen has issued a statewide burn ban to remain in effect until further notice.

He emphasized the persistent dry conditions that have continued to plague the state.

“It’s way too dry in Nebraska right now, and it only takes one burn, one mistake and then you have a situation like we have in Plum Creek. The risks are too significant,” said Gov. Pillen.

Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton touched on the rough and dangerous terrain where fires are burning near Plum Creek near Johnstown, and the extreme difficulty that it posed for fire crews and others who were trying to control flames.

