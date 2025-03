FFA Week is being observed this week by the Elgin Chapter. Members having earned State FFA Degrees are (front row, l-r): Taylor Beckman, Kellan Hoefer and Jaidyn Schrad. Middle row: Sara Bode, Natalie Burenheide, Chloe Henn and Callie Heithoff. Back row: Dylan Kolm, Samantha Durre, Landon Kallhoff and Austin Hinkle. Not pictured: Kate Furstenau. The degrees will be awarded at the annual Nebraska FFA Convention to be held later this year.