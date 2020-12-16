St. Boniface gymnasium to host EPPJ Wrestling INvite

ELGIN — Fifteen teams are scheduled to participate in the Elgin Public-Pope John Wrestling Invite to be held this Saturday, December 19.

In addition to the Wolfpack, other schools signed up to compete are Weeping Water, Pender, Summerland, Riverside, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Twin Loup, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Plainview, Central Valley, GACC, Fullerton, Pleasanton and Twin River.

Seeding is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. with wrestling to begin sometime after 9 a.m.

Plaques will be presented to the top three teams at the conclusion of the tournament. Medals will be awarded to the top four wrestlers in each weight class.

Each wrestler will be allowed one household member. No conference passes will be accepted.

This will be the last wrestling tournament before the Christmas break.