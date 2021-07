Eight members of the St. Boniface High School Class of 1961 gathered on June 26 to socialize and rekindle past friendships and memories. The class met at the Ron “Red” Eischeid home, enjoying food and sharing more than a laugh or two. Twelve students made up the graduating class, one has since passed away. Pictured are, (back row, l-r): Darrell Jochum, Jim Mackel, Bill Eischeid and Ron Eischeid. Front row: Helen Beckman Preusser, Pat Knievel Harmon, Mary K. Meis Henn and Elaine Wagner Frederick.