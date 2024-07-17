Sports maintenance motion approved

Calling it a safety issue, the District #18 Board of Education approved an expenditure of just under $9,500 to repair the wenches used to raise and lower basketball boards in the school gymnasium.

Superintendent Mike Brockhaus told the board that during the installation of shot clocks over the main hoops, it was noticed that there was an issue with the wench on the south basket (in front of the stage).

“I don’t know the last time it was inspected,” he said.

In addition, safety straps on all six hoops were checked out and it was decided all needed to be replaced.