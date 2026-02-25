Smiles at state competition



Elgin Public-Pope John dance team showed off their many talents Friday, competing in the State Dance Championships held in Grand Island. They competed in Pom and Hip-Hop events and, although not placing in either event, they represented their school and community to the highest standards. The team did receive an academic excellence award for their work in the classroom. Dance team members competing were (l-r): Sophia Burke, Braelyn Martinsen, Molly Thiessen, Kayton Zwingman, Jael Lammers, Sadie Thiessen, Gentry Zwingman, Sydney Niewohner, Kynlee Tillis and Kierstyn Eisenhauer.