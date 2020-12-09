Six Wolfpack bring home medals

HOWELLS — Elgin Public-Pope John opened the wrestling season on a high note Saturday, bringing home six medals from the Howells-Dodge Invite.

River Romej, Thomas Warnke, Dylon Parks as well as the Wolfpack’s three female wrestlers (Kali Dworak, Isabelle Smidt and Kadance Dworak) medaled in round-robin competition. Read more about the Wolfpack wrestling team in this weeks editon of the Elgin Review.