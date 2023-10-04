Sidewalks: If they’re not broken, leave them be

The status of sidewalks in Elgin has been the subject of discussion in recent months. On Monday night, the Elgin City Council again looked at the issue, this time with data from citzens who responded to a postcard survey recently.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said 82 property owners responded to the survey regarding what to do with sidewalks in Elgin. While there was discussion about maintaining sidewalks in the business district and along Highway 14 and to the schools, areas in town where sidewalks are in disrepair-the property owner can remove them. “We’re not forcing anyone to put in a sidewalk,” Mayor Mike Schmitt said.

Yet, where sidewalks are sticking up because of tree roots or have been broken up, property owners are responsible for fixing the problem.

For more about the City Council meeting, see this week’s Elgin Review.