Showing support for ‘Right to Life’

If someone were to tell me four years ago that I would be walking four miles in the cold on a country road, I would have thought they were crazy. But here I am, still recovering from the cold and having some sore legs after traipsing uphill in the snow. Having said that, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

As many know, the students of Pope John were not able to attend this year’s March for Life in Washington D.C. due to obvious reasons from the pandemic to the craziness in our nation’s capital. Nonetheless, we all wanted to be able to show our support of the right to life. That is when the idea came about of having our own little march from Raeville to Petersburg. And from that idea, everything else fell into place. To read full story, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.