Local native, former Husker joins BCHC physical therapy team

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) is proud to welcome Wyatt Mazour, a licensed Physical Therapist, to its growing rehabilitation team. A native of Albion and son of longtime BCHC family medicine physician Dr. John Mazour, Wyatt continues a legacy of care and service to the Boone County community.

He brings both clinical expertise and a heartfelt connection to the place he’s once again proud to call home.

Mazour grew up just west of Albion and now lives in Petersburg with his wife, Dana—an RN at BCHC who will soon be working alongside Dr. Carlson in the clinic—and their two daughters, Madilyn Mae and Summer Grace.

Wyatt earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center after completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. While at UNL, he was a member of the Nebraska Cornhusker football team from 2015–2019, playing as a running back and returner. He also represented the football team on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

He is certified in Functional Dry Needling (Level I, DNPro) and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS). Wyatt specializes in orthopedic rehabilitation and sports medicine, with a strong passion for post-operative recovery and helping patients return to the activities they love. Whether it’s a teenager returning to football, an older adult wanting to play pickleball, or a golfer managing pain, Wyatt offers individualized, evidence-based care. He also brings additional expertise in Blood Flow Restriction training and return-to-golf rehabilitation.

Mazour is especially excited to serve his hometown and help grow BCHC’s physical therapy services.

