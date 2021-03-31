Shirley M. Genrich, 98, of Albion, NE died on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society, Albion, NE.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Church of Christ, Albion, NE with Rick Eldred officiating.

Interment will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, at the church.

Masks are requested to be worn at the visitation and funeral service.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Shirley Mae (Johnson) Genrich, daughter of Guy and Flossie I. (Trowbridge) Johnson was born July 12, 1922 at Elgin.

She attended grade schools at Columbus, Lincoln, and Fremont. She graduated from St. Edward High School in 1940. Shirley taught District 10 grade school near St. Edward for two years. She received her two year teaching degree from Wayne College at Wayne, NE. Shirley then taught grade schools at Silver Creek, Beatrice, Neligh, and Elgin for six years.

Shirley was united in marriage to Donald F. Genrich on June 22, 1947 in the Presbyterian Church at St. Edward, NE. She was baptized in 1949 in the First Christian Church at Beatrice, NE.

She was church organist in the Methodist Church at Elgin for 20 years. Shirley then taught Sunday School classes in the Church of Christ at Albion for 27 years.

Shirley especially enjoyed her family, reading the Bible, writing letters, sewing, flower gardening, and playing the piano.

Shirley is survived by her husband Don of Albion; two sons Rodney (Rosalyn) Genrich of Bismarck, ND; Thad Genrich of Aurora, CO; five grandchildren: Amber (Eli) Mannon; Bethany (James) Loveday; Danae, Ashley, and Nathan Genrich; two great-granddaughters: Lydia Mannon and Kaylee Loveday; sister-in-law E. Darlene Genrich of Beatrice: along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and his wife Zongar (Lorraine) Johnson; brother-in-law and wife Willis (Junelaine) Genrich.