Second half scoring woes cost EPPJ

LINDSAY — Up by five at halftime, the EPPJ girls couldn’t keep pace in the second half as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family posted a 56 to 40 victory Thursday.

Suffering just their fourth loss of the season, the Wolfpack came up short in a physical game.

Addison Schneider, a 6’1” junior, and 5’9” Paige Beller were too much for the Wolfpack on the night. Schneider controlled the inside and Beller connected from the perimeter.

In the second half, H/LHF outscored EPPJ 37 to 16. For the full story, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.