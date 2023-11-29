Schuchardt to serve as ACHS chairman in ’24

Antelope County Historical Society Board Member Rick Schuchardt of Elgin was elected chairman of the society’s board at their annual meeting. Schuchardt takes over from Boyd Pedersen of Neligh, who completes his tenure as chairman in January 2024.

The society operates and manages the Antelope County Museum complex, which includes the Museum Building at 410 L Street (Highway 275) in Neligh, as well as the former St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the One Room Schoolhouse and the Log Cabin.

Other officers elected included Cindy Hild of Neligh, vice chairman; Carolyn Pedersen of Neligh, secretary; Roxanne McNally of Neligh, treasurer, and Alexandra McClanahan Shively of Orchard, historian.

