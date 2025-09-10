School District #18 schedules two public meetings

The District #18 Board of Education has two public meetings on the calendar for September.

The regular monthly meeting of the school board will be held Wednesday, September 10 (tonight) in the board room at Elgin Public School (EPS).

There are three items on the ‘action’ agenda for board members to discuss and take action on. They are:

• Approve the transfer of funds to the Wolfpack Account

• Approve the Wolfpack Activities Coop for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 school years

• Approve the Elgin Education Association as the exclusive bargaining unit for the 2027-2028 contract year

The meeting is open to the public.

Then, on Monday, September 22, a public hearing on the proposed 2025/2026 Fiscal Year Budget will be held.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. in the EPS board room.

Following the public hearing, the tax request hearing will follow.

At the conclusion of the public hearing, the board will adjourn.

For more information on statewide receipts and expenditures, and to compare cost per pupil and performance to other school districts, go to https://nep.education.ne.gov established pursuant to Laws 2021, LB528, section 5.

Immediately afterwards, the board will hold a special board meeting where passage of the proposed budget/tax asking will likely happen.