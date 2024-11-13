School board to consider purchase of two new vehicles

Five items are listed for action when the District #18 Board of Education meets for its monthly meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13 (tonight) at 6:30 p.m. in the board meeting room at Elgin High School.

The five ‘action’ items are:

• Accept the 2023-2024 audit

• Approve the surplus of tables, technology items

• Approve leasing a new copier

• Approve the purchase of two vehicles

• Approve the trade-in of two big vans

Items listed for discussion only are the annual evaluation of Superintendent Mike Brockhaus. Earlier in the meeting K-12 Principal Greg Wemhoff will provide an update to board members on winter activities. Also, Brockhaus is expected to provide board members a list of 2024 goals for review. These goals were established by the board earlier this year. The meeting is open to the public.