NOTICE OF SALARIES

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, a Nebraska municipality, ANNUAL REPORT OF EMPLOYEE SALARIES as of July 12, 2023, published per NE §19-1102: Village Board Chairman & Trustees, $50/meeting attended; Village Clerk/Treasurer, $20.00/hour; Water Operator, $200.00/month.

PUBLISH: August 23, 2023

ZNEZ