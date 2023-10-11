Runners compete at NVC as last tuneup before district meet

SUMMERLAND — The Wolfpack cross country team was in action Thursday, competing at the Niobrara Valley Conference Meet.

In the boys competition, West Holt’s Drew Martin won the 5K race in a time of 17:44.00, seven seconds faster than Will Nelson of Boyd County.

For the Wolfpack, Isaac Hemenway finished a respectable 30th with a time of 23:03.00.

In the girls division, Delani Runnels of Niobrara-Verdigre finished first. In the 5K race, she crossed the finish line in 19:59.00. Placing second was Angela Frick of North Central at 20:53.00

Samantha Stuhr led the Wolfpack, finishing 20th with a time of 25:15.00. Teammate Jovie Borer was one spot behind with a time of 25:19.00 while Emma Kinney placed 26th with a time of 27:35.00.

Next up is the district meet to be held Wednesday, October 11 (today) at Ainsworth. The girls race will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the boys race.

Good luck Wolfpack runners!