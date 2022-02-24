Roger Wayne Smith, 64

Roger Wayne Smith, age 64 of York, NE, died Wednesday February 16, 2022 in York. Roger was born on October 23, 1957, in Tilden, NE to Lloyd and Mildred (Swanson) Smith.

Roger was formerly a certified Chevrolet mechanic at John Kohl Auto Center in York for many years.

He enjoyed many things in life, including fishing, working on his cars, spending time with his family, and taking pictures of sunsets.

He was particularly proud of his expansive rose garden, and was featured in an article in the York News Times.

Roger was a man who loved his family and lived a simple life doing what he loved.

Roger is survived by his sisters Mary (Gene) McClain of Holland, MI, and Ann (Dean) Sladek of Bartley, NE. He is also survived by brothers Charlie (Peggy) Smith of Beemer, NE, and Jim of Davenport, IA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, and his brother Gordon.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the York Senior Center. Private family inurnment.

Roger has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to www.metzmortuary.com

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.