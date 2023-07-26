Roger Haskin, 70

Roger Haskin, age 70, of Hopkinsville, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY of natural causes. The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Fairview Memorial Methodist Church.

The family has entrusted Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with the care of their loved one.

Roger was born August 23, 1952, in Plainview, NE, the son of the late Raymond Charles and Rena Maxine Brandt Haskin. Roger was a truck driver for Velocity Rail Solutions and was of the Methodist faith and attended Fairview Memorial Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron Haskin and Tommy Haskin; and his infant grandson.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Carol Ann Poppert Haskin of Hopkinsville, KY; his son, Robert of Nebraska; his daughter, Reva of South Dakota; his step-son, Lance Adams and his wife April of Florida; his brothers, Terry of Nebraska, Alan and his wife Kim of Nebraska; his sisters, Susan Beard of Nebraska, Kay Heins and her husband Robbie of Kansas; his seven grandchildren; and his five great-grandchildren.

Flowers can be sent to Fairview Memorial Methodist Church, 10726 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fairview, KY 42266. Sympathy cards can be sent to Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville, KY, and will be forwarded to his wife Carol.