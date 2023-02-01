Robert J. Getzfred, 80, of Elgin, NE, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, NE from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Funeral Services will be at a later date.

Arrangements are pending with Levander Funeral Home, Elgin, NE.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com

*****

Robert John Getzfred, son of Ralph and Irene Mary (Reicks) Getzfred was born September 23, 1942, at Elgin, NE.

On September 6, 1969, Robert was united in marriage to Carole June Hembree in Nevada.

Once married the two made their home in Elgin, NE.

Robert is survived by his wife Carole Getzfred of Elgin, NE; children: Shelly Bryan of GA; Tony (Denise) Getzfred of Elgin, NE; Jason (Heather) Getzfred of GA; son-in-law Fred Vidmar of Elgin, NE; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers: Jim (Betty) Getzfred; Darrell Getzfred; Bill (Pat) Getzfred; Mark (Liz) Getzfred; Ron Getzfred; sister-in-law Pat Getzfred; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother: Larry Getzfred; daughter: Sherry Vidmar.