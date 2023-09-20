Robert Anderson, 86

Robert (Bob) Anderson passed away at age 86 in Sacramento, California on August 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on the family farm in Elgin, Nebraska to Emil and Hazel Anderson.

He was educated in a one-room school house and then attended Elgin High School.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a degree in Civil Engineering and worked for the State of California Caltrans for 40 years.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife Marcia (Marcie), son Scott (Jill), son Steven (Sonya), granddaughter Sidney, nieces Julie, Susan, and Toni, and nephew Jim. He was predeceased by his brother Lyle, and nephews Paul and Mark.