Requests for Proposals-Antelope,Knox, & Holt Counties

Request for Proposals

The Counties of Antelope, Knox & Holt are seeking grant application assistance and bid proposals from qualified consultants to provide assistance with their 2022 update and revision of their current Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan for all three Counties and their sub-jurisdictions. Interested applicants may contact Bobbi Risor, Emergency Management Director, at 402-844-2050 or brisor@norfolkne.gov with any questions regarding the grant application assistance and proposal submissions.

Grant application assistance and bid proposals must be received at the Region 11 Emergency Manager’s office by noon on Jan 29, 2021. Bids may be delivered in person or via mail to: Region 11 EMA, 701 Koenigstein Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701. All grant application assistance and bid proposals must be clearly marked Hazard Mitigation Plan Proposal and must include a detailed history of past experience with hazard mitigation planning. The Antelope, Knox & Holt County Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all grant application assistance and bid proposals, waive minor irregularities in any grant application assistance and bid proposal, and to accept the grant application assistance and bid proposal most favorable to the Counties interest, as well as to work with the most responsive bidder based on the recommendation of the three county emergency management directors and staff.

Procurement of funds will be contingent upon grant approval.

PUBLISH: January 20 and 27, 2021

ZNEZ