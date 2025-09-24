Record breaking day for Wolfpack runners

O’NEILL — Friday morning proved to be a great time to run for the Wolfpack cross country team.

On that day they were among a number of area teams to compete at the O’Neill Invite.

Wolfpack Coach Tiffany Moser said, “Today was a huge day for us! Samantha (Stuhr) and Matthew (Kerkman) ran Wolfpack record times!”

Stuhr finished 18th with a 5K time of 23:11, just three spots away from a medal.

Kerkman ran his 5K race in a time of 19:15 to finish 27th.

Senior Jovie Borer placed 25th in the girls division with a time of 24:26.

“We very much needed this day at this point in the season,” Coach Moser said. “I was very happy with today and hope we can keep this momentum going.”

Next up for the Wolfpack is the Boone County Invite Friday afternoon at Albion.

Other meets coming up are:

October 3 — Battle Creek Invite @ Evergreen Hills Golf Course

