Rain, mud and the Cards can’t stop EPPJ

O’NEILL — Mud, sweat and cheers.

Elgin Public-Pope John Thursday night played in the mud, worked up a sweat and were rewarded with cheers as they wrapped up the regular season with a 50 to 0 shutout of O’Neill St. Mary’s.

On a night when the offense didn’t throw a pass, the Wolfpack racked up 343 yards of total offense all on the ground.

Coach Greg Wemhoff had his team ready to play in the elements – a hard-driving rain throughout the first half. On the other side of the ball, the defense held the Cardinals to just 58 total yards.

“I thought we did a nice job handling it (the weather),” Wemhoff said. “They played four quarters of good football.”

