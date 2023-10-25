Raiders upset Wolfpack 24-14 in opening round of playoffs

ELGIN — Costly miscues by the Wolfpack allowed Lawrence-Nelson to escape with a 24 to 14 victory in the opening round of the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

The Raiders scored 16 points off of Wolfpack turnovers and used their running attack in the second half to drain the clock to win the game.

“This is a good football team (Lawrence-Nelson) we lost to tonight,” Coach Greg Wemhoff said, noting how it’s hard to win against good teams when you have turnovers and a blocked punt, even harder against a great team like the Raiders. “They took advantage of our mistakes.”

