Raiders upset Wolfpack 24-14 in opening round of playoffs

Taylor Beckman (44) got out in front of the Raiders and his teammates on a 49-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

ELGIN — Costly miscues by the Wolfpack allowed Lawrence-Nelson to escape with a 24 to 14 victory in the opening round of the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

The Raiders scored 16 points off of Wolfpack turnovers and used their running attack in the second half to drain the clock to win the game.

“This is a good football team (Lawrence-Nelson) we lost to tonight,” Coach Greg Wemhoff said, noting how it’s hard to win against good teams when you have turnovers and a blocked punt, even harder against a great team like the Raiders. “They took advantage of our mistakes.”

Samuel Hemenway (55) had his ‘eyes on the prize’ – a quarterback sack of Raiders quarterback during first half action Thursday.
Seniors Nick Anderson (15), Blake Henn (13) and Dylon Lueking (33) combined on this play to stop the Raiders from reaching the endzone.
Wolfpack players reflect on a season-ending loss to Lawrence-Nelson in the state football playoffs. Blake Henn (13), Sam Hemenway (55), Kaiden Bode (2), Jarek Erickson (67) and Dylon Lueking (33) and their teammates played hard the whole game, making Wolfpack fans proud.

 