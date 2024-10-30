Public hearing on city sidewalks rescheduled

Due to a potential conflict with Wolfpack volleyball, the City of Elgin’s public hearing set for October 30 has been rescheduled.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said the decision to reschedule the public hearing is because of the likelihood Elgin Public-Pope John playing in the volleyball subdistrict final on October 30 (tonight). To that end, the public hearing has been rescheduled for Tuesday night, November 12. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

As previously stated, the purpose of the meeting is to hear public opinion on removal, retainage, or requirement of sidewalks within Elgin city limits.