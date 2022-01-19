Proceedings-Wheeler Central Board of Education

January Board Meeting

January 10th, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education regular meeting was held on January 10, 2021. Chairman Patrick called the meeting to order at 5:02 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. Members present were: Patrick, Kasselder, Freouf, Swick, Wright, and Derner. Absent members: none. Others present include Rod Olson, Dan Kluver, and Andrea Pelster.

Swick made the motion to accept the January agenda and December meeting minutes with the addition of 8:38 p.m. added as the adjournment time to the December meeting. Kasselder seconded. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Wright-aye, Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye.

Patrick noted a change to the order of the agenda to allow those that needed to leave to speak early in the meeting.

Mr. Olson led the meeting for the election of board offices. Olson requested board nominations for the office of President. Wright nominated Kasselder, Freouf seconded. Derner nominated Patrick, Swick seconded. Motion was made to cease nominations by Derner. Seconded by Freouf. Board members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Olson, 4 votes Kasselder, 2 votes Patrick. Kasselder was elected Board President.

President Kasselder requested board nominations for the office of Vice President. Patrick nominated Freouf. Seconded by Derner. Motion to cease nominations by Patrick. Seconded by Swick. Board members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Olson, 6 votes Freouf. Freouf was elected Vice President.

Kasselder opened nominations for the office of Treasurer. Wright nominated Swick. Seconded by Patrick. Derner made the motion to cease nominations. Seconded by Freouf. Members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Olson, 6 votes Swick. Swick was elected Treasurer.

Kasselder opened nominations for office of Secretary. Freouf nominated Wright. Seconded by Patrick. Patrick made the motion to cease nominations. Seconded by Swick. Members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Olson, 6 votes Wright. Wright was elected Secretary.

Wright made the motion to appoint business manager Andrea Pelster as acting Secretary. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Dan Kluver led the discussion of administrative composition for the 2022-2023 school year. The board asked Kluver his recommendation for administrative staff moving forward. Mr. Kluver noted that Wheeler Central has three quality candidates that could be hired internally. Wright made the motion to enter executive session to protect personal and identifiable information. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries. Board entered executive session at 5:22 p.m.

Motion to exit executive session by Freouf, seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Board exited executive session at 5:43 p.m.

Dan Kluver presented information about curriculum and course offerings. This item was added to the agenda on 1/8/22 at 7:00 p.m. Information presented included adding a distant learning Spanish instructor to the staff and offering the course to other schools to offset the cost of a Spanish instructor. This topic will be added to the information discussed by the administration restructuring committee.

Claims and financial report were reviewed by the committee at this time. Motion to accept the claims and financial report as presented by Patrick. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Applied Connective Technology, $849.93, Service Call; Advanced Water Company, $2,646.00, Contract; Barnhill Enterprises, $66.50, Secondary Supply; Barnhill Piano Services, $200.00, Secondary Supply; Bernt, Tommy, $100.00, Transportation Physical; Best Books, Inc., $856.32, Elementary Media Supply; Croxen, Kendra, $36.45, Misc. Supply; Ebsco, $430.69, Periodical Subscription; EduTyping, $494.50, Elementary Supply; Elite Office Products, $656.10, Copier Lease; EMC Insurance, $6,478.01, Insurance; ESU #8, $4,789.50 (4769.50)SPED (20) Professional Development; Follett, $317.56, Media Supply; Grocery Cart, $2,917.94, Board Supply; Honorbound IT, $201.88, Network; Hubel Iron, Inc, $1,377.72, Shop Supply; Island Supply & Welding, $8.68, Shop Supply; Jaymar, $123.31, Tax Forms; J&L Collision Center, Inc., $1,372.18, Transportation Repairs; JW Pepper, $77.97, Secondary Supply; Ken’s Band Instrument Repair, $10.00, Secondary Supply; KSB School Law, $115.00, Legal Services; MCI, $56.80, Phone Service; Mead, Brad, $1,200.00, Transportation Consult; Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, $15.00, Transportation Records; NNTC. $291.05, Phone Service; O’Neill Shopper, $46.00, Advertising; Petal & Stem, $49.99, Secondary Supply; Plugge, Roy, $100.00, Skidster Rental; Quill, $343.77, Office Supply; Ramsey Ranch Supply, $25.98, Maintenance Supply; Sack Lumber, $81.58 (81.58) Secondary Suppply; Sapp Bros, $21,808.75 (4178.77)Heating LP (17629.80) Fuel; Schmidt, Bridget, $204.52 (125) Transportation Physical (79.52) Milage; State of Nebraska, $179.32 (179.32) OCIO Billing (4701) Dept Correnctional SVCS; TMS, $36.36, Time Clock System; Torpin’s Rodeo Market, $34.86, Elementary Supply; Toshiba, $355.00, Copier Lease; Valley County Health System, $46.00, Lab; Viaero, $189.95, Phone Service; Village of Bartlett, $1,454.73, Utilities; We Mart, $2,888.14, (182.25)Fuel (2705.89) Bus; Wells Fargo, $6,613.00, Feb Lease

TOTAL$60,147.04

Kasselder read committee membership from the previous year. Committee membership will remain the same with the addition of an Administrative Structure and Curriculum subcommittee.

Subcommittee Membership for 2022 is as follows:

Instruction/Americanism Committee-All board members; Subcommittee-Swick, Kasselder, Wright

Transportation Committee- Patrick, Derner, Freouf

Negotiation Committee-Wright, Patrick, Kasselder

Budget Committee-Patrick, Swick, Derner

Building/Grounds Committee- Derner, Freouf, Wright

Finance Committee-All members 30 minutes prior to regular board meeting; Subcommittee-Freouf, Patrick, Derner

CWC Coop Subcommittee-Wright, Kasselder, Patrick

Administration Restructure/Curriculum Committee- Wright, Swick, Patrick.

Kasselder welcomed visitors. Jaci Palmer requested information about utilizing the old gymnasium for the Wheeler Central Alumni dance. Rod will contact KSB law and insurance holder to gather information.

Kasselder requested staff reports at this time. Olson states there are no staff reports.

Mr. Olson presented the Principal and Superintendent report. Olson noted that winter sports are going well. Wheeler Central has changed milk delivery companies and will now be utilizing Cash Wa. The refrigeration unit for the milk should arrive to the school in the near future.

Maintenance report from Mr. Olson. Olson reports that Rudy Smith is gathering bids for the commons area restrooms. This will likely be added to the summer project list. Olson reports bids for the electrical add on to the shop building are coming in as well. This project will utilize ESSER III funds.

Renovation of the superintendent house is underway. Painting and flooring will be complete soon. Windows have been ordered and will likely arrive this spring. Siding will be replaced at that time as well.

Rudy Smith is gathering concrete bids for the sidewalk outside of the new gymnasium. This project will take place after graduation in the spring.

Trina Pelster provided a transportation report. DOT inspections occurred over Christmas break. Trina reported that the 2014 van is currently out of service for repairs. Tires have been ordered for 2 of the vans. Trina noted that she has added Travis Sprout as a new bus driver.

Board member reports-Patrick reminded board members that would like to run for re-election this year to file at the courthouse.

Discussion was held regarding the bus contract. Patrick made the motion to accept the Central Nebraska Equipment and Wells Fargo transportation contracts as presented, which includes further clarification and coverage of warranty for leased vehicles with Central Nebraska Equipment and that Wheeler Central will guarantee Wells Fargo favorable tax benefits associated with the lease. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Mr. Olson reports that he has received an offer for the used bus the school has for sale. Freouf made the motion to accept the offer of $4000.00 for the used bus. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

The board discussed which individuals will be authorized to conduct banking transactions for Wheeler Central School District. Wright made the motion to give Business Manager Andrea Pelster the authority to act on behalf of the Wheeler Central School district in day to day financial transactions including such activities as transferring funds and co-signing checks. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Motion to give the Board President, Treasurer, and Superintendent of Schools the authority to co-sign with the Business Manager by Wright. Seconded by Patrick. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Discussion on advertisement of regular board meetings was held at this time. Olson noted that because of lack of a local, daily circulated newspaper it is in the best interest of the District to advertise in two local, weekly circulations, in the event that notice in one circulation were to not occur. Olson noted that a hard copy of all public notices will be kept on file in the Business Manager’s office. Motion to begin advertising in both the Elgin Review and Burwell Tribune newspapers by Swick. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Patrick made the motion to enter executive session to protect personal and identifiable information. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. The board entered executive session at 6:46 p.m.

Motion to exit executive session by Patrick, seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Board exited executive session at 7:05 p.m.

Motion to adjourn meeting by Derner. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote-all aye. Meeting adjourned at 7:06 p.m.

PUBLISH: January 19, 2022

