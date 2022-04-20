Proceedings-Wheeler Central Board of Education

APRIL BOARD MEETING

April 11th, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education regular meeting was held on April 11, 2022. Chairman Kasselder called the meeting to order at 8:01 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called, and the following members were present: Drew Kasselder, Jessica Swick, Adam Freouf, Dennis Derner, and Jerilee Wright. A motion was made by Swick, seconded by Derner to excuse the absence of Patrick. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries. Also present were Rodney Olson, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Freouf made the motion, seconded by Wright to approve the consent agenda with a change to the March minutes to read “Wright made a motion to enter executive session to protect personal and identifiable information at 8:42 p.m. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries. Wright made the motion to end executive session. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Patrick-aye, Kasselder-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.” Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Amazon, ($72.67), Elementary Supply, ($12.99), Daycare ($18.80), Tech ($426), Office Supply $530.46; Barnhill Enterprises, Media Supply, $71.00; Broad Reach Books, Media Supply, $383.78; Burwell Tribune, Publishing, $99.16; Central Nebraska Rehabilitation Services, SPED, $2,345.05; Edgerton Explorit Center, Northern Tier Enrichment, $1,753.37; Elgin Review, Publishing, $144.64; Elite Office Products, Copier Lease, $503.94; EMC Insurance, Insurance, $7,533.69; Environmental Services, Inc., Maintenance, $585.80; ESU #8, SPED, $6,155.65; Filament, Tech Service, $2,381.00; Follett, Elementary Media Supply, $253.86; Grocery Kart, ($69.88), Northern Tier, ($51.34), Title I, $121.22; Hillyard, Maintenance Supply, $1,239.82; Island Supply & Welding, Shop Supply, $150.90; JW Pepper, Secondary Supply, $50.39; Kluver, Daniel, Supt. Hotel, $149.00; KSB School Law, Legal Services, $75.00; Lawson Products, Secondary Supply, $101.28; Loup Valley Rural Public Power District, Electricity, $2,131.78; MCI, Phone Service, $68.30; Mead, Brad, Transportation Consult, $1,200.00; Midwest Bus Repair, Transportation Inspections, $999.91; Nebraska Association of School Boards, Business Manager Fees, $155.00; Nebraska State Fair, Elementary Supply, $144.00; NNTC, Phone Service, $290.03; Pelster, Andrea, Mileage, $416.52; People’s Service Inc., Transportation Repairs, $652.00; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Transportation Repairs, $527.67; Quill, Office Supply, $216.91; Ramsey Ranch Supply, Maintenance Supply, $12.99; Romshek, Brianna, Pre-K Supply, $25.47; Sack Lumber, Secondary Supply, $71.88; Sapp Bros, Heating LP, $3,194.33; Staybridge Suites, Business Manager Hotel, $308.97; TMS, Time Clock System, $39.39; Torpin’s Rodeo Market, Elementary Supply, $157.87; Toshiba, Copier Lease, $335.00; USPS, Office Supply, $354.95; Viaero, Phone Service, $146.51; Village of Bartlett, Utilities, $1,454.73; We Mart, ($150.63), Fuel, ($24.86), ACT, ($3949.52), Bus, $4,100.15; Wells Fargo, April Lease, $6,613.00; WM Krotter Co., Maintenance, $641.76

TOTAL: $48,888.13

Kasselder opened the meeting by welcoming the visitors. Public comment was held at this time.

Kasselder requested staff reports. Olson states there are no staff reports.

Olson gave the Principal and Superintendent report. Olson noted the upcoming events including grade school track meet, graduation, kindergarten round-up, preschool open house, and the spring concert. Olson also reported on state testing, the Teammates trip to the NU Spring Game, and the good turnout for Family Literacy Night.

Olson continued with the maintenance report. Olson reported on the concrete project around the school, the possibility of a walk-around for potential summer projects, and the lean-to project. Olson updated the board on the Superintendent house.

Trina Pelster gave the report for transportation. Quarterly inspections were held with only a few minor repairs to be done. Guards for the buses have been ordered and will be here this summer.

Swick gave the Board report. Swick came with suggestions for strengthening our school/community involvement. She also reported on the possibility for landscaping around the teacherage.

Discussion was held at this time about the convection oven and a new fridge for the kitchen.

Discussion was held on current and future lunch rates.

Daycare rates were discussed next. A motion was made by Freouf, seconded by Swick to set the rates as followed:

Full-Time/All Day: $30/day for the 1st child, $20/day for the 2nd child, and $15/day for the 3rd child.

Part-Time/Half-Day (for preschool students only): $15/half-day for the 1st child, $10/half-day for the 2nd child, and $7.50/half-day for the 3rd child.

Reduced-price lunches would pay a reduced rate of $20/day for the 1st child and $12/ day for any child after that. (Half-days pay half the full day rate.)

Families that qualify for FREE lunches would pay $15/ day for the 1st child and $8/day for each additional child. (Half-days pay half the full day rate.)

Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

Brief discussion was held on the 2022-2023 school calendar. Wright made the motion to adopt the 2022-2023 school calendar as proposed. Freouf seconded. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

The motion to adopt the Little Renegades Handbook to reflect rate and 2022-2023 calendar changes was made by Wright, seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

At this time, a motion was made by Swick, seconded by Derner to accept Mrs. Sladek’s formal request to resign from her current position as Daycare Teacher. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

A motion was made by Freouf, seconded by Wright to accept Mrs. Goff’s formal request to resign from her current teaching position. Roll call vote: Kasselder-aye, Swick-aye, Freouf-aye, Derner-aye, Wright-aye. Motion carries.

The Board thanked both individuals for their service to the community and the school.

A motion was made by Derner, seconded by Wright to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried, 5-0. Patrick absent.

Meeting was adjourned at 9:51 p.m.

PUBLISH: April 20, 2022

ZNEZ