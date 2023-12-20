Proceedings — Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

11 DECEMBER 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:08 p.m. on December 11, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Einspahr , seconded by Plugge to approve the November 13, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to appoint Jay Meyer, Class A, License S-1162 as street superintendent during Jan 1 thru Dec 31, 2024 for the purpose of the 2024 calendar year. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed the upcoming street project.

WATER: The water tower was discussed.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

NOVEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols and Nordhues. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $48.96; Wheeler County Sheriff, Delivery of notice of delinquent bills, $18.50; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $66.00; Sapp Bros, Propane for village shop, $524.13; Elgin Review, Newspaper publication, $51.50; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $133.30; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Kurt Einspahr, Playground Trash clean up, $10.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $295.52

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,025.66

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $49.68

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $49.68

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $907.64; Kayton International

Bobcat rental fee, $2,860.00

We-Mart, Ether for truck, $5.42

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $3,773.06

WATER: NE Pub. Health Environmental Lab, Water Tests, $305.00; Dan Williamson, Contract Labor, $368.08; League of NE Municipalities, Water Operators Workshop, $75.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $553.05; NE Rural Water Association, Membership Renewal, $200.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,801.13

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $8,649.53

OTHER BUSINESS: The board signed a permit in order to keep the signs along the highway.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, January 8th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 11th day of December 2023

PUBLISH: December 20, 2023

ZNEZ