Proceedings – Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

BUDGET MEETING

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

11 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Budget Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on September 11, 2023. The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:01 p.m. on September 11, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nichols, Nordhues, Plugge and Einspahr. Also present: Jay Meyer, street superintendent, Dan Kluver and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Nordhues to approve the August 14, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Jay Meyer was introduced and discussion happened about the One and Six Year Street Improvement plan. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to pass the Resolution of acceptance of the One & Six year street improvement plan. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Jay Meyer’s claim of $300 for street superintendent services. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. The board discussed the blacktop that was put down on 1st St.

WATER: Was discussed.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to increase Mark Nordhues’ professional fee from $200 to $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

SEWER: Was discussed. The board is looking into getting rid of the trees in the lagoon fence before the fence is fixed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

SEPTEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300, Kick It Spraying (Mark Nordhues) for $500 and Letti Nichols for reimbursement of the new playground spring riders for $2082.66. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Letti Nichols’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nichols. Motion carried.

EXPENDITURES

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $57.22; Bloom Pest Control, Mosquito Town Spraying, $475.00; The Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $75.84; Nordhues Family, July Mowing, $585.00; Severson, Lammers & Abel, Budget Prep, $545.00; Criss Co. Inc, Sterling 200K BTU Tubular Unit Heater, $4,500.00; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $66.00; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $130.69; Wheeler Co Rural Fire District, Yearly Fee Facility Use, $1.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $345.39

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $8,658.89

KENO: Letti Nichols, Reimbursement-Spring Riders & Hardware Kit, $2,082.66

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $2,082.66

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $48.90; Country Partners Cooperative, Chemicals for Lagoon, $570.81; Kick It Spraying, Lagoon spraying, $500.00

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $1,119.71

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $908.73; Jay Meyer, Street superintendent services, $300.00; John Holmes (Superior Asphalt), Blacktop & Grating, $18,600.00; We-Mart, Skidsteer Fuel & Oil, $82.94

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $19,891.67

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $659.47; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $959.47

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $32,712.40

OTHER BUSINESS: The playground equipment was discussed. It should be getting set up this week. A motion was made by Nordhues, seconded by Nichols to get Remote PC for the village clerk. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Dan Kluver was introduced. The board discussed the agreement of the school’s use of the village bobcat, and what will be happening with the upcoming street project. The board also discussed the insurance for the village for the next year.

BUDGET: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr that the Village of Bartlett increase the restricted fund authority by an additional 1% over and above the 2.5% base limitation percent increase. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues that the Village of Bartlett approve the budget for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as it was published. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. There may need to be future discussions of the street budget by the board.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge that the Village of Bartlett set their tax request at $22,615.92 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and the tax levy at 0.45 for the same period. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to approve Resolution #11092023- setting the property tax request at $22,615.92, with total assessed value of property differ from last years’ total assessed value by 17.03 percent. The tax rate would be 0.45 per $100 of assessed value. Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of the Village of Bartlett will increase last year’s budget by 11.7 percent. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, October 10th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 11th day of September 2023

PUBLISH: September 20, 2023

