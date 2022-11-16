Proceedings- The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 7, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• October regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 160.33; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.36; APPEARA, su, 52.32; The Elgin Review, print, 292.16; Brenda Reikofski, se, 169.00; Dean’s Market, su, 20.17; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 148.90; Assurity Life Insurance, ins, 91.00; Google, se, 12.00; NE U.C. Fund, ins, 64.84; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 84.37; US Post Office, postage, 120.00; Prudential, retirement, 439.78; American Funds, retirement, 203.96; US Treasury, tax, 3236.68; Payroll, 1896.98

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 870.78

STREET: ERPPD, se, 903.19; Verizonwireless, su, 144.96; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 47.84; Hometown Station, fuel, 361.54; Corner Service & Tire, se, 57.00; Cordell’s ATV Repair, su, 65.42; Barco Municipal Products, su, 1020.91; Beckman Lumber, su, 48.17; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.03; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 4000.00; Payroll, 1477.23

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1137.80; Great Plains Communications, se, 40.01; Verizonwireless, su, 144.96; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; One Call Concepts, se, 6.80; Adam Lueninghoener, rtn dep, 14.76; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 7.99; US Post Office, postage, 56.32; To Adam Lueninghoener, on acct, 185.24; Payroll, 2954.45

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 715.25; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.27; Midwest Laboratories, se, 463.34; Sapp Bros, fuel, 152.01; One Call Concepts, se, 6.80; Johnson Service Company, se, 4982.05; Iowa Pump Works, su, 968.72; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 11.72; Payroll, 1140.11

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 159.66; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.46; APPEARA, su, 52.31; Black Hills Energy, se, 73.37

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5280.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 67.08; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.03; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 198.21; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 164.64; Elgin One Stop, su, 23.17; CVA, su, 423.45; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 56.92; Payroll, 337.11

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 67.72; Great Plains Communications, se, 175.41; The Elgin Review, su, 35.00; Amazon, su, 908.89; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.14; Payroll, 1197.92

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 57.52

RESCUE: Matheson, su, 139.83; AMH, su, 142.49; Kim Fangman, su, 443.26; Dawn Meadows, misc, 25.00; Linda Blair, misc, 25.00; Travis Eischeid, misc, 25.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 353.16; Trish Spieker, misc, 25.00

• Increase employee insurance benefit to $9,815.00 annually

• Cite owner for dog running at large

• Building Permits: Heather Bauer

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Update on water meter replacement project

• Tabled lease for digital sign from the Elgin Community Club

• Progress on property cleanup at 409 N Second Street

• Stall doors at park bathhouse

• Plastic bags filled with leaves found at the dump

• Review of Elgin Rescue funds

• On site audit went well

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: November 16, 2022

ZNEZ