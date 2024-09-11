Proceedings of the September 4 Hearing, The Elgin City Council

ptember 4, 2024

The Elgin City Council met for special hearing to set the final tax request on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, immediately following the conclusion of the budget hearing, pursuant to published notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• Setting the final property tax request for 2024-2025

Special hearing adjourned at 7:28 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: September 11, 2024

