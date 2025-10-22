Proceedings of the October 14 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, Nebraska
October 14th, 2025
Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Set 2025 subdivision levies.
Antelope County Levies
Antelope County:
General 0.247993
Building: 0.001217
Veterans Aid .000295
Total: 0.249505
LEC Bond: 0.011186
Total: 0.011186
Ag Society
General: 0.004604
Total: 0.004604
Airport Authority
General: 0.001094
Total: 0.001094
Bond Fund: 0.000425
Total: 0.000425
ESU #8
General: 0.013588
Total: 0.013588
City/Villages:
Brunswick
General: 0.435567
Total: 0.435567
Clearwater
General: 0.500000
Total: 0.500000
Elgin
General: 0.273225
Total: 0.273225
Elgin Bond 0.062236
Total: 0.062236
Neligh
General: 0.454960
Bond: 0.130080
Total: 0.585040
Oakdale
General: 0.500000
Debt Servicing: 0.398395
Total: 0.898395
Orchard
General: 0.499997
Total: 0.499996
Debt Bond: 0.050003
Total: 0.050003
Royal
General: 0.495096
Total: 0.495096
Schools:
Neligh/Oakdale
General: 0.554782
Building: 0.071103
Total: 0.625885
Elgin Public
General: 0.337139
Building: 0.018773
Total: 0.355912
Summerland Public
General: 0.388876
Building Fund: 0.010065
Total: 0.398941
Bond: 0.171855
Total: 0.171855
Fire Districts
Brunswick
General: 0.014637
Total: 0.014637
Clearwater
General: 0.006902
Total: 0.006902
Elgin
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017000
Neligh
General: 0.014393
Total: 0.014393
Oakdale
General: 0.013371
Total: 0.013371
Orchard
General: 0.014376
Total: 0.014376
Tilden
General: 0.015441
Total: 0.015441
Bond: 0.005327
Total: 0.005327
Approved three (3) tax roll corrections.
Approved one (1) motor vehicle exemption.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: October 22, 2025
