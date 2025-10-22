Proceedings of the October 14 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, Nebraska

October 14th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Set 2025 subdivision levies.

Antelope County Levies

Antelope County:

General 0.247993

Building: 0.001217

Veterans Aid .000295

Total: 0.249505

LEC Bond: 0.011186

Total: 0.011186

Ag Society

General: 0.004604

Total: 0.004604

Airport Authority

General: 0.001094

Total: 0.001094

Bond Fund: 0.000425

Total: 0.000425

ESU #8

General: 0.013588

Total: 0.013588

City/Villages:

Brunswick

General: 0.435567

Total: 0.435567

Clearwater

General: 0.500000

Total: 0.500000

Elgin

General: 0.273225

Total: 0.273225

Elgin Bond 0.062236

Total: 0.062236

Neligh

General: 0.454960

Bond: 0.130080

Total: 0.585040

Oakdale

General: 0.500000

Debt Servicing: 0.398395

Total: 0.898395

Orchard

General: 0.499997

Total: 0.499996

Debt Bond: 0.050003

Total: 0.050003

Royal

General: 0.495096

Total: 0.495096

Schools:

Neligh/Oakdale

General: 0.554782

Building: 0.071103

Total: 0.625885

Elgin Public

General: 0.337139

Building: 0.018773

Total: 0.355912

Summerland Public

General: 0.388876

Building Fund: 0.010065

Total: 0.398941

Bond: 0.171855

Total: 0.171855

Fire Districts

Brunswick

General: 0.014637

Total: 0.014637

Clearwater

General: 0.006902

Total: 0.006902

Elgin

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017000

Neligh

General: 0.014393

Total: 0.014393

Oakdale

General: 0.013371

Total: 0.013371

Orchard

General: 0.014376

Total: 0.014376

Tilden

General: 0.015441

Total: 0.015441

Bond: 0.005327

Total: 0.005327

Approved three (3) tax roll corrections.

Approved one (1) motor vehicle exemption.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 22, 2025

