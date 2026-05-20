Proceedings of the May 13, 2026 MTG., School District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Board Room

May 13, 2026, 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The board members present were Luke Hinkle, Todd Heithoff, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned, and Luke Hinkle second to excuse Eric Beckman from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills #5 – Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6 – Adopt the Agenda, #7 – Financial Report. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

95 Percent Group LLC, 400.00; AMAZON, 376.75; APPEARA, 517.54; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, 3,072.60; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 1,863.75; Bishop Business, 178.15; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 1,987.32; Busteed, Casey, 95.27; CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, 42.00; CITY OF ELGIN, 840.65; Computer Hardware, Inc., 14,216.00; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 4,650.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 19.00; Crowne Plaza Kearney, 645.80; DEAN’S MARKET, 184.67; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 1,169.50; EDMENTUM, 2,761.95; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN ONE STOP, 361.86; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 7,015.80; ELGIN REVIEW, THE, 173.79; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 2,665.54; ESU #1, 25.00; ESU #8, 85,715.65; GO Physical Therapy, 2,387.40; Great America Financial Services, 1,026.88; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 337.41; HMH Education Company, 716.75; HP Inc., 1,740.19; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 153.00; Jaymar Business Forms, Inc., 207.13; JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC., 4,310.96; JONNY DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP, 5,966.07; KSB SCHOOL LAW PC LLO, 261.00; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM, 1,801.99; MIDWEST MUSIC, 136.54; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM, 1,613.00; OVERLAND REHAB, 933.10; PAPER 101, 3,341.16; PIZZA RANCH, 299.00; PROTEX CENTRAL, 600.00; Rise Broadband, 19.30; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 73.60; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 5.61; VERIZON WIRELESS, 65.06; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50; WALMART, 180.31; Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc, 24.26; Y&Y Lawn Service, 120.00

Fund number, 155,456.31

Checking Account ID, 155,456.31

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. President Welding reminded visitors of Policy 204.12.

No committee reports

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff went over events that have happened and upcoming events. Employee luncheon is May 21 at noon Board members are welcome.

In the Superintendent’s Report, Mr. Brockhaus provided an update on the CTE Review, noting that the review identified the need to install two floor sinks in the kitchen. He is currently starting to put a budget together and will have the Finance Committee go through it when completed.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed Second to Approve the second reading of the Perry Firm recommended policies: 1040 Community Relations; 3540 Business Operations; 5000 Series Table of Contents; 5209 Students – School Library Materials and Parent Access; 5601 Students – Asthma, Anaphylaxis, and Allergic Reaction Protocol; 7050 New Construction. Vote 5-0, Motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned to approve the Option 1 Change in the Daily Bell Schedule and Ron Bode second. School will start at 8:00am and dismiss at 3:30pm. Vote 5-0, Motion carried.

Ron Bode motioned to approve the Elementary, High School and Employee Handbook for the 2026 – 2027 school year with changes. Steve Busteed seconded the motion. Vote 5-0, Motion carried. Will have Jessica update all the handbooks on the school website when complete.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed seconded to approve the Bus Barn Addition bid from Beckman Lumber with the OSB walls, no concrete floor for an amount of $79,850. Vote 5-0, Motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned to approve the electrical work in the bus barn addition from Midwest Electrical Service $5,400.00 Ron Bode seconded. Vote 5-0, Motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned to approve the Activity Bus Driver Pay schedule and seconded by Luke Hinkle. Vote 5-0, Motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned Todd Heithoff seconded to approve the sale of Surplus items: textbooks; outdated technology and calculators. Vote 5-0, Motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned and Ron Bode seconded to adjourn meeting at 8:18 pm, Vote 5-0 motion carried.

The next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. with Board Retreat to follow in the board room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

– This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 20, 2026

ZNEZ