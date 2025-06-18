Proceedings of the June 9, 2025 Meeting, The Bartlett Village Board

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

9 JUNE 2025

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on June 9, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge and Nordhues. Also present: Jerry Koinzan, Rick Custard, Teresa Swick and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Plugge to approve the May 12, 2025, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Tetschner and Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Jerry Koinzan approached the board about the low hanging trees over the road toward the east end of commercial street. He is going to cut them where they are very low. The board also discussed getting more materials to fix potholes in certain parts of town.

WATER: A sanitary survey needs to be done for the town. Something will be mailed to each resident regarding this matter. The board will be getting information regarding a grant for a chlorine pump in the pump house. Trustee Tetschner arrived at 7:15 pm.

SEWER: A chemical has been ordered to spray around the lagoon. The board discussed putting more holes in the pipe to dump chemicals in at the pump station, so it takes a shorter amount of time. Trustee Einspahr arrived at 7:22 pm.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Nordhues, Tetschner, Plugge and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $57.62; Nebraska Northeast Telephone Company Internet, telephone, $132.91; Rick Custard, Streets, mowing, cleanup, trimming, $760.00; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Mower repair, $92.70; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $64.15; Spalding Farm & Home, Shop & park supplies, $236.94; Wheeler Central Schools, Bronco Buzz, $50.00; CNEDD, Community membership, $174.40; J & J Sanitation, Dumpster, $485.80; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $376.67

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,423.19

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $0.00

STREETS: Cornerstone Bank, Paydown line of credit, $70,000.00; Central Economic Development District, Grant management, $7,820.00; WeMart, Gas, $79.66

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $77,899.66

WATER: Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $300.00

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $82,622.85

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Tetschner, Plugge and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve the opening of an additional account for the village of Bartlett at Cornerstone Bank with the purpose of using for the CCCFF Grant proceeds and disbursements. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Nordhues, Tetschner, Plugge and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board continues to look into grants for the sirens.

Teresa Swick approached the board about a parade in Bartlett to kick off fair week on Tuesday, July 29th in honor of the 100th anniversary. They are hoping to start the parade at 6 pm. The board was very excited for this and were all in favor of it.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to close the home improvement checking and saving accounts at Farmers and Merchants Bank and move the money to the general checking account. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Nordhues, Tetschner, Plugge and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board spent time discussing the covered park area, and it’s damage. A quote was received from someone by Burwell for $3690 to fix the cement block walls. The board will look for another quote and discuss the possibility of tearing the whole thing down and building a new covered area. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to table this discussion until more information is gathered by the next meeting. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Nordhues, Tetschner, Plugge and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to purchase a push mower for the village. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Nordhues, Tetschner, Plugge and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:58 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 14th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 9th day of June 2025.

PUBLISH: June 18, 2025

