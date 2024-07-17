Proceedings of the July 9, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
July 9th, 2024
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Eight (8) protests were heard and decided.
2024 Over/Under Report was reviewed and accepted.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 17, 2024
ZNEZ