Proceedings of the July 9, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

July 9th, 2024

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Eight (8) protests were heard and decided.

2024 Over/Under Report was reviewed and accepted.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 17, 2024

ZNEZ