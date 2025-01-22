Proceedings of the January 13 Meeting, Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

13 JANUARY 2025

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:01 p.m. on January 13, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr, Nichols and Nordhues. Also present: Sherry Tetschner, Rick Custard, Heidi and Martin Wid and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve the December 9, 2024, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Nichols and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

OATH OF OFFICE: The clerk administered the oath of office to Sherry Tetschner, and she signed it. Letti Nichols stepped down and was presented with a retirement gift and card. The meeting was closed and reopened with the new board member at 7:04 pm. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr, Tetschner and Nordhues. Also present: Rick Custard, Heidi and Martin Wid and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

STREETS: The board discussed the issues still happening with the stop signs and lights at the school crosswalk. They are working with the contractor and engineer to come to a resolution. They also discussed having the curbs fixed by Lovitt’s house.

WATER: The Wids discussed with the board how their pipes had lots of air in them after the water was turned off. Wiese will be coming to look into that.

The board also discussed how one copper and lead test was missed, so signs will be hung up around town. There has never been any problem with the lead and copper levels in Bartlett’s water.

SEWER: The tree piles by the sewer lagoon were burned. The board discussed putting the treatments in the sewer lift station. Once again, they also discussed having someone come out to grind the roots in the sewer system by Smith’s house.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

EXPENDITURES

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $94.34; Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $56.30; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & Internet, $131.14; Spalding Farm & Home, Supplies, $60.37; Wheeler Central Schools, Tobacco license fee, $20.00; NE Department of Labor, unemployment tax, $5.51; Lammers, Abel & Kaps, Audit Waiver forms, $725.00; Rick Custard, Potholes, $90.00; Dan Williamson, yearly wage for management, $398.76; L&L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; One Call Concepts, Call before you dig, $3.16; Riley Williamson, Burn tree piles, $75.00; Emma Smith, Retirement flowers reimbursement, $53.50; The Windmill, Gift certificates for Christmas decorations, $100.00; Ne Department of Revenue, Local Use and Sales Tax, $481.81; WeMart, Fuel, $154.19; Kayton International, Completed payment, $2.84; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50; Mark NOrdhues, Board Member Expense, $50; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Headlight, air brake chamber, oil, $192.55; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Thank you cards, $10.59, Norton security reimbursement, $63.29, Salary, $569.50

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $5,279.85

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $115.53; Jerry Koinzan, Removed trees around lagoon, $550.00.

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $665.53

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $2,099.30; Miller & Associates, Management of construction, $3,642.00; A Plus Contracting, Street project application 3, $51,580.20.

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $57,321.50

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,051.66; Wiese Waterworks, Leak fix, installed valves, replaced curb stop bos, $11,417.50; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $12,769.16

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $76,036.04

OTHER BUSINESS: The board discussed the open position to the Region 26 Board. A sign in book will be put in the skid steer to keep track of hours for billing. When using the skid steer, please sign in with name, date and hours.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, February 10th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 16th day of January 2025.

PUBLISH: January 22, 2025

