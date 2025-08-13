Proceedings of the August 4, 2025, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 4, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• July regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 128.37; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.73; APPEARA, su, 60.32; The Elgin Review, print, 61.86; 118 Insurance, ins, 3646.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell, & Henderson, se, 350.00; MMC Consulting, su, 415.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 427.78; PowerManager, su, 1704.00; Amazon, su, 103.98; Black Hills Energy, se, 97.02; Prudential, retirement, 375.27; American Funds, retirement, 201.38; NE UC Fund, ins, 30.47; US Treasury, tax, 5714.14; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 662.55; Payroll, 3687.95

Transfers: To Library, 20000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3210.46; Park Fund: 26040.20

STREET: ERPPD, se, 908.22; Verizonwireless, su, 82.73; Bader’s Highway & Street, su, 7695.50; Sta; Bilt Construction, su, 29750.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 643.96; Bomgaars, su, 229.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 45.37; Payroll, 1939.66

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1089.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.87; Verizonwireless, su, 82.73; NE Health Lab, se, 34.00; Sargent Drilling, su, 1272.75; Robert Suhr, rtn deposit, 122.54; To Robert Suhr Account, rtn deposit, 77.46; Blackburn Manufacturing, su, 123.84; NE Water Resources Association, dues, 105.00; US Post Office, postage, 162.20; Payroll, 3879.33

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 701.48; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.28; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 12.30; Payroll, 1481.39

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 170.51; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.47; APPEARA, su, 60.31; 118 Insurance, ins, 1225.00; Applied Connective Technologies, su, 773.76; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler, rpr, 285.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 34.69; Black Hills Energy, se, 95.01

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6707.65

POOL: ERPPD, se, 682.11; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.83; Sue Vanis, su, 17.73; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 34.56; Amazon, su, 20.99; Bomgaars, su, 107.88; Black Hills Energy, se, 811.32; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 599.02; To Debit Card Account, transfer, 1662.93; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 10307.29

PARK: ERPPD, se, 229.09; Midwest Electrical Services, se, 12928.20; Elgin One Stop, su, 89.59; WW Concrete, capital, 3930.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 33.56; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 87.90; Payroll, 1897.21

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 79.25; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.48; Amazon, su, 325.67; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 93.49; Black Hills Energy, se, 50.32; Payroll, 1333.32

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 289.73

RESCUE: Patriot’s Landing, su, 150.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 85.50; Quick Med Claims, se, 200.99

• Use of the City Park on September 7, 2025 for Treasures in the Park

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 676 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 676 passed and adopted

• Estimate from Rutjens Construction for $68,500.00 for grinder and required modifications at the sewer plant and quote from Boyd’s Electrical Service for $7,275.00 for the electrical changes necessary for the new grinder

• Set the date of the budget workshop for Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

• Set the September 2025 regular meeting date for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

• Set the 1 & 6 Year Street Hearing date for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

• Entered into closed session at 8:04 p.m.

• Reconvened in public session at 8:14 p.m.

• Approve a 7% raise for all full-time employees and librarians effective October 1, 2025

• Set the last day of the pool as Sunday, August 17, 2025

• Building permits: Elgin Public School

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:35 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Library annual report

• Cement at circular shelter ground down and caulked, shelter needs painted

• Scanning and storing files electronically through Bishop Business

• Armor coating and crack sealing went well in July

• Sheriff report: June-74 hours and 39 minutes and six 911 calls

• Red Cross swim lessons finished well in July

• New “Welcome to Elgin” signs have received required permits from the State, so they have been ordered

Next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: August 13, 2025

ZNEZ