Proceedings of the April 9, 2025 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Board Room

April 9, 2025, 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned, and Ron Bode seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

ACT Education Corp, Instru Expense, $1,276.00; AKRS Equipment, Maintenance, $46.83; Affordable Floor Covers, Maintenance, $3,680.00; Amazon, $63.55; Antelope Memorial Hospital, Transportation, $204.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $684.28; Applied Connective Technologies, Business Expense, $156.00; Avive Solutions, Inc., Health Expense, $199.00; Bishop Business, Business Expense, $142.13; Carolina Biological, Instru Expense, $346.38; City of Elgin, maintenance, $3,446.36; COR Therapeutic, Instru Expense, $3,475.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $54.36; Custom Balloon Designs, Instru Expense, $150.00; Dean’s Market, Instru Expense, $198.34, maintenance, $2.99; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,604.32; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $1,757.22, Instru Expense, $480.00, SpEd Expense, $80.00; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,040.10; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $236.00; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,637.00; Floor Maintenance and Supply, Maintenance, $363.67; Great America Financial Svcs, business Expense, $1,439.14; Great Plains Communication, business Expense, $344.02; Hampton Inn, Admin Expense, $419.85; Hometown Station, Transportation, $343.83; HP Inc., business Expense, $142.07; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $1,435.77; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $202.00; Lexia Learning, Instru Expense, $1,596.00; Library World, Instru Expense, $540.00; Lied Lodge, Title IIA Expense, $145.00; Northeast NE Regional Deaf Ed, SpEd Expense, $31.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $110.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $240.17; Protex Central, Maintenance, $600.00; TMS, Business Expense, $67.98; US Bank, $1,715.03; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Waste Connections, Business Expense, $47.00; Woodhouse, Transportation, $49,644.00; Z-Space, Title IV Expense, $820.00; **Jonny Dodge, Transportation (March), $58,859.00

Total Board Bills: $141,204.64

Payroll: $269,597.50

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $410,802.14

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Mr. Brockhaus shared that the Wolfpack Committee meet, discussion was held on which uniforms were next for replacement, as well as updates on coaching vacancies. He also reported on the utilization of the trainer and informed the board that Junior High Golf will be introduced in the 2025-2026 school year. Additionally, the boys’ and girls’ wrestling seasons will be separate season starting next year. They also discussed implementation of a new gym scheduling system.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff welcomed Mr. Callahan and the students who participated in the Capitol Forum. They shared insights from their experience at the event. Following this, Mr. Wemhoff provided an overview of activities from the previous month and highlighted forthcoming events.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on attending the NRCSA conference. Also gave an update on future funds regarding the Federal Department of Education.

Ron Bode motioned, Heithoff seconded to approve the 2025 Graduation list as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion was made by Heithoff, seconded by Busteed to approve the 2025-2026 teacher requisitions as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman seconded to Approve the second reading of NASB recommended updated Title IX Non-Discrimination Policy 504.24; Title IX Reporting Form 504.24E1; and Title IX Nondiscrimination Procedures 504.24R1. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode seconded to approve the first reading of NASB recommended Policy 507.05 COPPA Student Privacy Notice. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion was made by Busteed, seconded by Beckman to approve the first reading of the Facility use agreement. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned; Busteed seconded to approve transportation for the Music Booster Trip to Omaha on May 18th. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned and Busteed seconded to approve the bid from Midwest Electric for $6231.00 for the gym lighting project. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Bode seconded to approve the bid from Applied Connective for the speaker project for the school campus for $21,680.06. Vote 4-0, Beckman abstained. Motion carried.

Welding motioned to enter closed session for Employee Classified Agreements for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. Heithoff seconded the motion. President Welding restated the motion. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The board entered the closed session at 8:05 p.m. The board returned from closed session at 9:25 p.m.

No action was taken during the closed session.

Busteed motioned; Heithoff seconded to approve classified salaries recommendations. Vote 4-0, Eric Beckman abstained, motion carried.

Motion was made by Busteed, seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:29p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: April 16, 2025

