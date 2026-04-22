Proceedings of the April 15, 2026 Meeting, School District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Board Room

April 15, 2026, 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Eric Beckman motioned, and Ron Bode seconded to excuse Todd Heithoff from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

AMAZON, 91.97; APPEARA, 751.38; APPLIED CONNECTIVE; TECHNOLOGIES, 2,470.50; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 84.00; Bishop Business, 184.38; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 2,516.88; CITY OF ELGIN, 157.75; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 5,400.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 441.25; Crowne Plaza Kearney, 289.90; DEAN’S MARKET, 247.85; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 2,837.53; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 3,532.15; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 2,689.61; ESU #8, 1,921.22; GO Physical Therapy, 4,238.33; Great America Financial Services, 1,020.57; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 337.41; HP Inc., 138.43; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 418.13; JERRY’S FEED SERVICE, 17.28; JONNY DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP, 135.14; KEN’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR, 32.00; KSB SCHOOL LAW PC LLO, 696.00; LIBRARY WORLD, 550.00; Lightspeed Technologies, 1,502.00; LINCOLN MARRIOT CORNHUSKER, 138.92; MAJOR REFIRGERATION CO, INC, 290.50; Maschmann, Brian, 241.43; McGown, James, 278.40; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM, 4,561.49; MIDWEST GRADS, 364.35; NEBRASKA AG ED ASSOCIATION, 275.00; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM, 75.00; Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency, 144.00; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 220.00; OVERLAND REHAB, 1,116.75; PRECISION REPAIR, LLC, 267.95; REALLY GOOD STUFF, 36.92; RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC, 3,049.00; Rise Broadband, 19.30; SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, 350.78; STUDENT ASSURANCE SERV INC, 500.00; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 73.60; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 1.90; VERIZON WIRELESS, 65.08; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50; Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc, 24.00

Fund Number, 44,954.03

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. President Welding reminded visitors of Policy 204.12. Eric Schiltmeyer attended and raised issues regarding compensation for bus drivers during extracurricular events. Mr. Callahan and the students who attended the Nebraska Forum were there to give a presentation.

In committee reports, Mr. Brockhaus shared that the Wolfpack Committee meet, discussion was held on purchase of a tent for track, JH football guardian helmets, update on gym rotation and uniform rotations.

The Americanism committee met before the meeting to review the checklist and Elgin Public Schools has meet all requirements.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff welcomed Mr. Callahan and the students who participated in the Nebraska Forum this last month. They shared insights from their experience at the event. Following this, Mr. Wemhoff provided an overview of activities from the previous month and highlighted forthcoming events.

Mr. Ostransky presented proposed revisions to the student handbook. He suggested changing the policy on how student absences affect participation in extracurricular activities and clarifying when students are allowed or prohibited from taking part. Also, discussed the process for conducting staff interviews.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on attending the NRCSA conference. Also provided an update on upcoming funding related to federal Department of Education bills moving through the legislature. Mr. Brockhaus spoke about funding for soybean oil to treat the football field driveway and that there is a grant available.

In action items, Ron Bode motioned, Steve Busteed seconded to approve the 2026 Graduation list as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion was made by Busteed, seconded by Beckman to approve the 2026-2027 teacher requisitions for $124,355.62 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion to not amend the 2025-2026 school calendar was made by Beckman, seconded by Bode. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Bode seconded to accept the Perry Policy manual as stated to approve the adoption of the Perry Policy Manual, Manual Service, Updating Service through NASB. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Bode seconded to approve the first reading of the Perry Firm recommended policies: 1040 Community Relations; 3540 Business Operations; 5000 Series Table of Contents; 5209 Students – School Library Materials and Parent Access; 5601 Students – Asthma, Anaphylaxis, and Allergic Reaction Protocol; 7050 New Construction. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Busteed seconded to approve Blue Bird’s bid for a 2027 59-passenger route bus without air conditioner for $134,000. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion was made by Hinkle, seconded by Beckman to use the purple wave to sell the 2007 route bus. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned; Hinkle seconded to approve the replacement of 19 security cameras from Applied Connective for $16,606.50. Vote 4-0, Beckman abstained. Motion carried.

Bode motioned and Beckman seconded to approve the transfer of $7,500 in the Wolfpack account. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Hinkle seconded to approve the teaching contract of Mr. Vijendra Boken. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Approval of the contract of Ms. Miranda Rockwood was motioned by Welding and seconded by Bode. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned to enter closed session for Employee Classified Agreements for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. Hinkle seconded the motion. President Welding restated the motion. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The board entered the closed session at 8:36 p.m. The board returned from closed session at 9:38 p.m.

No action was taken during the closed session.

Busteed motioned; Hinkle seconded to approve classified salaries recommendations and tabling activity bus wages. Vote 4-0, Eric Beckman abstained, motion carried.

Motion was made by Beckman, seconded by Busteed to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:44p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: April 22, 2026

ZNEZ