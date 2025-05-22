Proceedings of May 14, 2025 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

May 14, 2025, 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus

Eric Beckman motioned to excuse Todd Heithoff, seconded by Steve Busteed. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Busteed motioned and Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Amazon, $2,068.46; Appeara, Maintenance, $404.90; Applied Connective Technologies, Business Expense, $156.00; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $528.84; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $270.40; Bishop Business, Business Expense, $150.05; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $3,729.61; COR Therapeutic, Instru Expense, $2,425.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $135.12; Dakota Potters, Instru Expense, $246.25; Dean’s Market, Instru Expense, $173.63, maintenance, $40.85, Instru Expense, $55.23; Eakes. Maintenance, $2,620.99; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $96,962.30, Instru Expense, $40.00, Instru Expense, $22.00; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $2,236.67; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $397.11; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $836.20; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,524.30; Embassy Suites, Business Expense, $149.00; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $409.66; GO Physical Therapy, SpEd Expense, $2,124.10; Gopher, Instru Expense, $1,627.41; Graham Tire, Transportation, $500.00; Great America Financial Svcs, business Expense, $1,618.81; Great Plains Communication, business Expense, $344.32; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,024.57; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $144.00; Jerry’s Feed Service, Maintenance, $53.78; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $2,469.41; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $269.50; Lexia Learning, Instru Expense, $798.00; Major Refrigeration, Maintenance, $708.14; Maxwell Leadership Foundation, Instru Expense, $499.00; Mid-American Research Chemicals, maintenance, $6,052.60; Midwest Grads, Instru Expense, $470.80; NAEA, Instru Expense, $275.00; NCSA, business Expense, $270.00, Admin Expense, $860.00; NE Dept. of Labor, business Expense, $200.00; Northeast NE Regional Deaf Ed, SpEd Expense, $31.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $110.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,732.75; Pitzer Digital, LLC, Board Expense, $240.00; Platform Athletics, Instru Expense, $1,300.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $250.44; Prestwick House, Instru Expense, $174.90; Protex Central, Maintenance, $649.00; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $1,334.73; SectorNow, Instru Expense, $1,350.00; Selting, Amy, Instru Expense, $35.25; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $811.20; TMS, Business Expense, $64.89; US Bank, $443.55; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $38.04; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $293.73; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Waste Connections, Business Expense, $24.00; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $2.04; West Music, Instru Expense, $790.03; Wheeler Central, HAL Expense, $135.00

Total Board Bills: $146,841.81

Payroll: $279,791.82

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $426,633.63

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff gave an update on spring activities held and the completion of the school year.

Supt Brockhaus went over the School Safety Review that was completed.

Supt. Brockhaus provided information regarding new reading initiatives that are currently under consideration.

In action items, Luke Hinkle motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the second reading of NASB recommended Policy 507.05 COPPA Student Privacy Notice. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Hinkle second to approve second reading of Policy 1006.01 R1 Facility Use Agreement. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned; Ron Bode second to approve first reading of Policy 413.06 Elgin Public Schools Para to Teacher Program. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motioned by Hinkle, seconded by Busteed to approve the Junior Class trip to NYC and DC. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned; Beckman seconded to approve the extra duty positions. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned; and Beckman seconded to approve the Employee, Student, K-6 Elementary and Teacher Handbook with changes. Vote 5-0

Motion was made by Bode to transfer funds of $5,000 into the Wolfpack account. Seconded by Hinkle. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Approval of the classroom cabinets was tabled.

Busteed motioned; Beckman seconded to approve the purchase of a new kitchen oven from Hobart Services for $7,413.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was made on the textbook rotation.

Motion by Busteed seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:33 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Elgin Public School, with the annual retreat to follow the board meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 21, 2025

ZNEZ