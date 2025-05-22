Proceedings of May 12, 2025 Meeting, The Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 MAY 2025

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on May 12, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Tetschner, Einspahr and Nordhues. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the April 14, 2025, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Nordhues, Tetschner and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was announced that a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on May 15th at 11 am at the new Randolph intersection by the school. This will be for the completion of the street project. Representatives from the state and CNEDD will be present as well as a few board members and school staff.

More materials are needed to fill potholes. The board discussed paying down the line of credit at the bank.

WATER: The board discussed the hydrant by the park bathrooms, because it was leaking. They also discussed putting in a few shutoffs around town. Another lead and copper test will be done soon. A trustee will look into a water tower inspection.

SEWER: Was discussed. The floating balls in the lagoon need changed. The board wants to get the sewer lines scoped in town.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300 and to Kurt Einspahr. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to pay Kurt Einspahr’s fee. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Einspahr. Motion carried

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $73.44; Nebraska Northeast Telephgone Company, Internet, telephone, $135.77; Rick Custard, streets, mowing, cleanup, trimming, $540; WeMart, Gas, $14.57; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $84.23; Grossarts, Park bathroom faucets, $103.96; Barco Municipal Products, No parking signs, $149.35; Kurt Einspahr, Keys for tree dump, $15.99; Bomgaars, Cart, $216.99; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $146.00; L&L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $443.28

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,915.58

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $66.44

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $66.44

STREETS: A Plus Contracting, Final Payment, $25,495.73; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,034.44

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $25,495.73

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $546.55; Central District Health Dept, Water tests, $78.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $924.55

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $30,402.30

OTHER BUSINESS: The village clean up days will be May 22-29th. A dumpster will be available to village residents across from the village shop. The dumpster will be picked up on the 29th. Please do not put tires or trees in the dumpster. The board discussed the sirens in town. Two of them are not working. The board will look into grant opportunities. They discussed displaying the old fire truck outside the fire hall. It will be presented to the Bartlett Fire Department.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:58 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 9th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of May 2025.

PUBLISH: May 21, 2025

