Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 1, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims with the addition of the claim from Lordemann Insurance for $6,126.00

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 104.95; Great Plains Communications, se, 82.87; APPEARA, su, 52.32; The Elgin Review, print, 49.64; Brenda Reikofski, se, 169.00; Dean’s Market, su, 43.41; Elgin Public Schools, licenses, 1390.00; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 27525.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 6.58; Northeast NE Economic Development District, dues, 946.44; CORE Development, Inc, dues, 200.00; Google, se, 6.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 198.70; NE UC fund, tax, 46.94; Bank of Elgin, se, 40.00; US Post Office, postage, 8.13; Prudential, retirement, 343.12; American Funds, retirement, 189.46; US Treasury, tax, 3084.68; Payroll, 2505.91

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2637.37

STREET: ERPPD, se, 944.54; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; Elgin One Stop, su, 18.67; Hometown Station, fuel, 290.41; Sapp Bros, Inc, su, 36.50; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 9422.52; Corner Service & Tire, se, 25.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 120.65; Payroll, 1780.90

WATER: ERPPD, se, 794.29; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.37; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; NE Health Lab, se, 51.00; NE Rural Water Association, dues, 300.00; Leonard Orlowski, misc, 35.21; The Elgin Review, print, 616.25; US Post Office, postage, 29.90; Payroll, 3561.77

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 939.26; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.28–Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 184.62; Sapp Bros, Inc, su, 74.00; GPM Environmental Solutions, LLC, rpr, 448.00; Iowa Pump Works, rpr, 6877.00; The Elgin Review, print, 57.81; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.87; Payroll, 1343.43

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 157.50; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.47; APPEARA, su, 52.31; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 12321.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 551.11

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; The Elgin Review, print, 120.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5280.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; The Elgin Review, print, 120.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.79; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.93; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.60; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 84.58; Elgin One Stop, su, 35.26; Payroll, 437.45

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 68.62; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.48; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 362.32; Biblionix, su, 800.00; Menards, su, 234.89; Black Hills Energy, se, 135.92; Payroll, 1199.52

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60; St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association, rent, 3000.00

RESCUE: Asq Promotional Products, su, 152.97; Northeast Community College, training, 2400.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 114.01; Quick Med Claims, su, 111.49

• Creative Sites to create a proposal for new playground equipment at the park

• Utilize sales tax to donate $5,000.00 to the Elgin Community Club to help support their activities for the community

• Elgin Community Club to utilize the Elgin City Park for their end of summer party on August 11th.

• Street closures for the Vetch Day’s carnival and parade

• Special designated liquor license for event behind Boomerangs on Friday, June 2nd

• Insurance renewal with the elimination of the drinking fountain under the property policy

• Utilize Elgin City Park for Ministry in the Park on September 16th

• Sign agreement with ACES for the sanitary sewer preliminary engineering report for $36,500.00

• Devan Breuer, Chad Breuer and Matt Sands to Elgin Fire Department

• Estimate from Bader’s Highway & Street for $13,748.00 for crack sealing

• Fireworks permit from G & J Fireworks

• Friday, May 5th, as a secondary community cleanup day

• Hire Sue Vanis as pool manager; Karin Kinney as assistant manager; Abriel VonBonn, Corbin Kinney, Reese Stuhr, Haley Parks as full-time lifeguards; and Natalie Burenheide, Kayton Zwingman, Kaitey Schumacher, Halle Lueking, Juliana McNally, and Brooke Kinney, when she turns 15, as part-time lifeguards

• Increase the pool manager and assistant manager pay rates $2.00 per hour

• Eliminate the reimbursement of training for lifeguards and increase pay for full-time and part-time lifeguards $1.00 per hour to help cover their training costs and cover training costs for managers

• Tentatively set May 29th as the pool opening date with hours to be announced after gathering schedules from lifeguards

• Sign rental agreement with St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association for a rental cost of $3,000.00

• Estimate from Nelson Tree Service for removal of a maple tree in the park for $2,500.00, grinding the stump for $1,000.00 and trimming other trees at the park for $1,200.00

• Estimate from Nelson Tree Service for removal of the tree in the drainage ditch south of 408 S. 2nd Street for $2,500.00

• $200.00 for plants at the park and centennial gardens

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled test well estimate from Sargent Drilling

• Storm sewer line crossing Pine Street on the east side of West Street

• Patching oil for streets

• Sheriff report: 65.52 hours with nine 911 calls in March

• Owners of unlicensed dogs cited after May 10th delinquent date

• Three dumpsters were filled during the community cleanup day on Friday, April 28th.

• Grinding streets that have been built up in front of driveways

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:39 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: May 10, 2023

