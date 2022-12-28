Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 19, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

Allow hanging a water meter on a yard hydrant that is tamper proof and bill every quarter for any hydrant that has its own meter

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:28 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: December 28, 2022

