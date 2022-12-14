Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 5, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

Councilmembers present for reorganizational meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• November regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 111.18; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.36; APPEARA, su, 52.32; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 700.00,Brenda Reikofski, se, 143.00; Dean’s Market, su, 43.22; The Council Holding Company of Elgin, se, 50.00; Nebraska Municipal Clerk Institute, edu, 393.00; Kristin Childers, su, 10.64; Google, se, 6.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 112.32; Prudential, retirement, 334.60; American Funds, retirement, 189.02; US Treasury, tax, 2940.18; Payroll, 7467.89

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3656.76

STREET: ERPPD, se, 914.93; Verizonwireless, su, 76.97; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 193.32; Hometown Station, fuel, 204.76; Kayton International, Inc., se, 2500.00; RK Farm Service, se, 136.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 51.41; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Payroll, 1753.01

WATER: ERPPD, se, 904.73; Great Plains Communications, se, 13.23; Verizonwireless, su, 76.97; NE Health Lab, se, 303.00; One Call Concepts, se, 3.58; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 53594.82; Kyle Pelster, rtn dep, 107.32; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 400.32; US Post Office, postage, 27.70; To Kyle Pelster, on acct, 92.68; Payroll, 3505.99

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 722.75; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.27; Midwest Laboratories, se, 206.42; One Call Concepts, se, 3.58; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 3294.51; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1061.56; Payroll, 1327.25

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 158.08; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.46; APPEARA, su, 52.31; Elgin One Stop, su, 14.38; Black Hills Energy, se, 121.67

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5295.25; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.28; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.05; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 179.74; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 41.43; Payroll, 425.76

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 56.01; Great Plains Communications, se, 48.47; Amazon, su, 38.17; Dianne Gunderson, su, 21.31; Black Hills Energy, se, 82.58; Payroll, 1197.90

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 35.94

RESCUE: Kim Fangman, su, 886.53; Northeast Community College, fuel, 56.88; Precision Repair, LLC, rpr, 624.03; Jeff Henn, misc, 25.00; Ellie, Olivia & Hadley Henn, misc, 25.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 306.44; Kenneth Bode, misc, 25.00; Jaida Thompson, misc, 25.00

• Five stainless steel doors and hardware to be installed at the park bathhouse for $7,012.00

• Adjourned the regular meeting at 7:37 p.m. and opened the Reorganizational Meeting at 7:37 p.m.

• Oath of Office to Mayor Schmitt, Councilman Ward 1 Kluthe, Councilman Ward 2 Dvorak

• Mike Dvorak as Council President

• Resolution 2022-4, Setting appointments and committees for 2023

• Resolution 2022-5, Signing the year end certification of City Street Superintendent

• Contract with ACES for water replacement project for $16,00.00

• 20 year $50,000.00 term life insurance for BJ Bode

• Set January meeting date for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled lease for digital sign from the Elgin Community Club

• Presentation of Proclamation

• Metering yard hydrants

• Tabled new pickup for maintenance dept.

• Vehicles sitting on streets unmoved

• Owner of dog at large was fined

• Clean up progress made at 306 Elm Street

• Should be 2 ft. setback from the curb on residential streets

• Calculation of sewer rates

• Next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

• Reorganizational Meeting adjourned at 8:36 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: December 14, 2022

