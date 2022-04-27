Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 20, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Adopt Policy 245 – Sick Leave of the employee handbook

• Hire Susan Vanis and Karin Kinney as co-managers and Darby Carstens, Landon Kallhoff and Abriel VonBonn for full-time lifeguards at the pool

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:17 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: April 27, 2022

ZNEZ