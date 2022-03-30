Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

March 24, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner. Mike Dvorak was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

• Two interviews were conducted. Following the interviews, no action was taken.

Special Meeting adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: March 30, 2022

ZNEZ