Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 18, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were discussed:

Municipal Supply, Inc. radio read meters

Freezeless heated yard hydrants for campgrounds

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:26 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

