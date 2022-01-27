Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
January 18, 2022
The Elgin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., pursuant to posted notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.
A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.
The following agenda items were discussed:
Municipal Supply, Inc. radio read meters
Freezeless heated yard hydrants for campgrounds
Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Special Meeting adjourned at 12:26 p.m.
Mayor Mike Schmitt
City Clerk Kristin L. Childers
PUBLISH: January 26, 2022
